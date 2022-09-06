Home Technology Creators of Tomorrow, Meta’s campaign to enhance talents in the metaverse
Creators of Tomorrow, Meta’s campaign to enhance talents in the metaverse

Meta has unveiled Creators of Tomorrow, a campaign designed to highlight the different talents around the world who are contributing to the birth of a new wave of digital content. And she lined up the names of 150 emerging digital creators from different countries around the world, which have distinguished themselves for their ability to create original video content and formats on the company’s apps; among them there are also 10 Italians.

From the company they explained that “the Creators of Tomorrow have ahead huge career opportunities”And that“ they were selected because they are establishing themselves within their online communities ”and“ because they show a innovative approach to content creation video, in the use of technology and in the proposal of original and engaging entertainment content “. All of which are “qualities that will be a fundamental part of the evolution of the metaverse”.

Minimal guide to virtual influencers, before they conquer the world

by Emanuele Capone, Francesco Marino

Among the 10 Italian creators there are: Aya Mohamed and Sumaia Saiboub, from the world of fashion, who “tell their vision with a strong sense of cultural identity”; Eugenia Longo, who expresses creativity in the name of self-acceptance; the Supersonic food (in the picture), which offer culinary experiences based on healthy dishes; Chiaràs Cakery, who made pastry his mission; Macy Fancy, who takes a look at black beauty; Arianna Talamona, Paralympic swimming champion; and the artist Francesco Spedicato.

According to what was explained, in the coming months Meta will give life to “a series of projects and initiatives as a workshop and masterclass “; in addition, specific events are planned in South Africa, Germany and the United Kingdom, on the occasion of the Creator Week to be held for the first time in November in London.

