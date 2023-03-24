In just a few days, Crime Boss: Rockay City, developed by Ingame Studios and published by 505 Games, will hit store shelves. The latest trailer shows off the game’s three main modes.crime timeSmaller heists are offered, which players can tackle alone or with bots for quick rewards, while more complex jobs can be issued as contracts.

Battle of BakerThe campaign stars Michael Madsen as Travis Baker, a ruthless character looking to conquer Rocky City’s underworld while evading the recalcitrant Sheriff Norris (played by Chuck Norris himself! Finally,urban legendThe mode offers six mini-campaigns that increase in difficulty as you progress.

Get ready for some classic ’90s-inspired action when Crime Boss: Rock City launches on PC on March 28, and later also on PlayStation and Xbox.