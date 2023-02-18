Scarlet God Echocalypse first draw strategy brush first draw method to start the strongest character recommendation｜The traditional Chinese version of the mobile game “Crimson God Echocalypse” featuring the post-apocalyptic worldview x sexy and cute beast girl characters has been officially launched. The following is ” Hong Kong 01 “Science and Technology Toys Channel’s first draw strategy, providing the method of brushing the first draw and recommending the strongest characters at the start.



It’s not that you can’t brush the pole for the first time, but it takes time to brush it. It depends on the individual

Scarlet Echocalypse is not a mobile game that encourages people to swipe the first draw. Although it is not impossible to swipe, the game needs playersOnly after completing the fifth chapter of the main line can you receive the server opening event and pre-booked gifts.even moreThe limited character pool will only be available after finishing the sixth chapter of the main storyline.In other words, if the target is a Pick Up character with a limited pool, every time you swipe for the first draw, you have to push it to Chapter 6 of the main storyline. Although the plot can be skipped during the period, and the battle is also automatic, it still takes about 50 minutes to 1 hour to complete the game. In the sixth chapter of the main storyline, spending 50 minutes to finish the first draw does not seem to be worthwhile. But fortunately, there is a lighter version of the first draw, which is to only play the first chapter of the main story, and use the 10 draws given by the customs clearance to clear the general pool, so that it only takes about ten minutes to clear once, but it will be more difficult to draw to the Pick Up character.

Another option is to use the simulator to open more, the first draw every 50 minutes is too anti-human…

Click the picture to enlarge the first drawing process of the scarlet Shenyue Echocalypse brush:



Strongest starting role recommendation

If you plan to do the first draw, please note that the SSR character “Fenrir” will give you two days after logging in, and “Nid Hogg” will give you 7 days after completing the novice task, so don’t use them in the first draw. Considering the high difficulty of the first draw in this game, and the fact that Fenrir and Nidhogg are both first-line strong players, it is not necessary to start the game directly without deliberately doing the first draw. If you really want to brush it no matter what, it is only recommended to use either “Audrey” or “Kraken”.

Audrey is currently the most powerful character in this work. In addition to her strong healing ability, the most important thing is that she has the effect of helping teammates recover “attunement value”. Attention value is a necessary resource for a character to cast skills in battle. The rounds are automatically accumulated, and skills will be automatically released when the storage is full; and the effect of Audrey helping teammates restore the tuning value can greatly speed up the operation speed of skills, which is super powerful. As for Kraken, he is one of the top output characters. In addition to his high attack power, he can also cause real damage to the upper limit of the enemy’s life, which is very domineering.

Replying “Tuning Value” is a bender

The game currently has Kraken’s UP pool and Audrey + VV’s double UP pool, but as mentioned above, if you want to draw the limit pool, you have to clear Chapter 6 of the main story, which takes a lot of time; If you draw in the pool, you can draw 10 draws on the main line and draw immediately, which is relatively easy to win.