Crisis at Vodafone – boss admits: “Were not good enough”

Vodafone is not exactly shining with success at the moment. The boss of the British telecommunications giant has now honestly admitted that. What should come as no surprise to some customers has bitter consequences for many Vodafone employees.

Vodafone can’t do it: 11,000 jobs before the end

Vodafone boss Margherita Della Valle takes the group to court: “Our performances were not good enough. We will simplify our organization in order to regain our competitiveness,” said the CEO of the British telecom group (source: Tagesschau).

Simplify the organization – what sounds good at first, however, means the end of Vodafone for many employees: 11.000 Jobs the company wants to go international cancel. The positions will not disappear overnight, but over the next three years. Vodafone becomes the The number of employees will shrink by a good 10 percent.

In Germany should give up 1,300 people their job at Vodafone have to, but earlier. It is planned that the Vodafone employees – mostly from administration – will have to leave by the end of March 2024. The step was already known to Vodafone before the all-out blow that has now been made public.

The reason for the cuts in staff is gloomy development at Vodafone. Growth fell to 0.3 percent in the past financial year. The group had previously presented weak numbers. Above all, the economic driving force, the German market, has been weakening for a long time. For example, in 2022 Vodafone secured the inglorious number 1 for the most terminations that were carried out via the service provider Volders. Vodafone was right at the top here last year too.

For the current year, Vodafone is also expecting a difficult situation. Here, too, the focus is on the German market. Because during the Customers leaving Vodafone in droves the eternal competitors Telekom and above all o2 can look forward to growth.

Price increase at Vodafone: does the plan work?

Vodafone is currently also raising the prices for existing fixed-line Internet customers. This is unlikely to go down well with customers – and also offers the opportunity for extraordinary termination.

