Figure / SQUARE ENIX

“Crisis at the Core –Final Fantasy VII-” (Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII-) PSP version, it must be a big incentive for many players to start Sony’s handheld, and as SQUARE ENIX began to advance the FF7 universe step by step in recent years, this game also It has become a very ideal remake in commercial considerations, and is expected to be launched on PS4, PS5 and Steam on December 13 this year.

Thanks to the official invitation, the game corner experienced a plot and game battle a few days ago. Let the author share the characteristics of this game with players from several aspects such as combat action system, plot presentation, and remake picture quality.

In line with the current generation screen

SE’s screen technology has always been good. In the battle level where the author encountered “Yuffie” and the summoned beast of fire “Ifrit” from Wutai, I clearly felt that the UI and screen were renovated with texture, and both literary and martial arts were It’s in place, maybe the details, background, etc. are different from the FF7 remake on PS5. Overall, the exquisiteness is still very good. Especially for those who play for the first time, you can experience the “hero” Sephiroth without feeling too much of a gap. A handsome story with the big brother-level protagonist “Zack”.

Figure / SQUARE ENIX

Intense combat gameplay

The game’s combat system that combines action and RPG is a highlight. The unique “DMW” is simply a “slot machine”, which will randomly draw various effects for players during the battle; of course, it is not completely random, but can In the player’s operation, it affects the actions and tricks to a certain extent, and creates a stronger attack effect.

For example, if you draw “MP consumption becomes 0”, you can keep casting magic and easily defeat strong enemies; but if you don’t get good results all the time, the battle will be twice the result with half the effort.

Figure / SQUARE ENIX

The author’s trial ended in a fierce battle with Vulcan Ifrit. Personally, I feel that the difficulty is high. Ifrit’s offensive is quite fierce, brainless hacking will definitely lose, and we need to seize the opportunity to operate “Zacks” defense Dodge, find the neutral output of the move, and match it with a bit of luck to draw a good “DMW”, which is very exciting for BOSS battles.

Sincerely complete and remake

In addition to the HDization of the screen, all 3D models, including the characters on the scene, have also been redesigned. All-voice-supported content and newly-arranged music more vividly depict the turbulent and interrelated story that connects “FINAL FANTASY VII”.

Figure / SQUARE ENIX

To sum up, as the ace of SE, after the trial, I feel that this game is unlikely to roll over, retain the original royal plot, and the picture is quite pleasing to the eye. Even if SE has the heart, cleverly adapting the plot at the end of the game and making it in line with the FF7 remake is bound to become a highly discussed product at the end of this year.