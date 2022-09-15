While 2023 is definitely huge for Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth are both expected to arrive sometime this year, but also later this year in Square Air See a new game in the Knicks’ wildly popular series.

As previously revealed, the game will be Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, and the reason we’re talking about the game now is that the game’s release date has been announced as part of the recently aired State of the Game.

That date will be December 13, 2022, which means that fans of Final Fantasy will be able to explore the remastered spin-off on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch ahead of the holidays. Plus, just to make sure you’re all hyping this up, a new trailer has debuted, giving us a fresh look at the gameplay. Please take a look below.