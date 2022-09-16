While we didn’t make it all the way to Japan for the Tokyo Game Show, we did recently get a chance to see some of the titles Square Enix brought to that trade show during a visit to London. One of those projects is this year’s big Final Fantasy game Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, since Final Fantasy VII: Remake recently blew me away. Unfortunately, I can’t say I was equally impressed by the demo I tested for this experience.

That’s because while Reunion brings all sorts of positive improvements to this more modern Final Fantasy experience, it also feels like a clear throwback from the remake. But before I get into the part that makes me uncomfortable, let’s focus on the good stuff. That is the combat system. Final Fantasy and many Japanese games seem to like making complex UIs that offer a ton of options, but it’s almost overwhelming. The remake has the appearance of having a variety of different ways for you to get Cloud to cast spells and use abilities, while having to manage multiple characters at the same time – which can be a lot for newbies. Reunion seems to be targeting this “problem” by removing a lot of fluff and offering a more intuitive and straightforward combat system. Granted, this is a Final Fantasy game, so there are still complex parts, but much less than before.

Essentially, in Reunion, Zach has four abilities to choose from and use in battle, which are tied to the cross, circle, square, and triangle buttons (on PlayStation). Once you use these, typical things will happen, depending on whether it’s an actual physical action or a Materia spell – this means you can use healing to heal, Blizzard to hit enemies with frost damage, or other sword slashes in Deal a lot of damage in one action while swinging your sword for extra non-ability/spell damage. It’s easier to grasp. The same goes for enemy health bars, which are now more prominent and visible in combat. However, these opponents do have some neat tricks, in the form of charge-up power moves, which you can weaken or stop completely by dealing as much damage as possible to the opponent in the time it takes for the move to charge. It’s also very easy to spot when it does, as enemies actually glow purple and stop moving when ready to attack.

There are obvious efforts to improve the combat system and experience, but Square decided to add a messy feature as well, which I can’t think of as pure nonsense. This is best described as a slot machine reel that spins constantly during the battle, occasionally stopping here and there to affect the battle. It consists of a three-digit numbered wheel, and the number when the wheel stops determines which effect will be granted. Sometimes this is a useful effect like having no MP drain on abilities or spells, and other times you can actually level up Zack (you need to roll 777 for this!), but since this happens during the heat of battle , so it’s hard to keep an eye on what the function actually does, so it seems completely irrelevant a lot of the time. Otherwise, combat is similar and familiar to what the remake offers.

As you can see, that’s one of the reasons Reunion didn’t blow my mind like Remake did, but that’s not all, because of the more linear structure – which literally seems to revolve around the movie to Battle scene – not stated. Neither does the actual look of the game, as it appears to lack the original aesthetic of the remake, despite running on the same engine (which is all the more curious). This may be because the demo version isn’t actually the final product, but the only part of the experience that really makes me think it’s a product of similar caliber to Remake is the actual cutscenes, some of which are almost cinematic quality CGI. Yes, it’s not a full remake, it’s more of a remake, but all things considered, it does feel like a missed opportunity and a bit of a visual throwback.

I would say, however, that Reunion is definitely more engaging than Remastered in combat scenarios, even if Remastered is definitely more engaging than Remastered in terms of narrative and story development. So, it’s not all bad, this is clearly still a well-made product and should be one of the top games of December, but anyone hoping this reflects the brilliant Square that Remake has to offer deserves their expectations, because This is obviously more of a stepping stone to Final Fantasy Journey, bringing Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth as we gear up for a huge 2023.