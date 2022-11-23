Home Technology “Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion” Switch download version is now available for pre-order “Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion”
"Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion" Switch download version is now available for pre-order

“Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion” Switch download version is now available for pre-order “Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion”
SQUARE ENIX announced today that the action role-playing game “Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion” scheduled to be released on December 13 (PS5 / PS4 / Switch / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam) is now available for Switch download Edition pre-orders.

Game Information

  • Game Name: Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion

  • Game Genre: Action RPG

  • Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Nintendo Switch / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam

  • Release date: December 13, 2022 ※ Steam version December 14, 2022

  • Suggested selling price: NT$1490 / HK$399 for the regular version
    Digital Deluxe Edition NTD 2090 / HKD 568

  • Supported languages: Subtitles: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, English
    Voice: Japanese, English

  • Number of players: 1 person

  • Age Rating: Supplementary Level 15

  • Developer: SQUARE ENIX

  • Publisher: SQUARE ENIX

  • Official site: https://www.jp.square-enix.com/ccffvii_reunion/

© 2007, 2008 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA

