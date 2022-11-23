SQUARE ENIX announced today that the action role-playing game “Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion” scheduled to be released on December 13 (PS5 / PS4 / Switch / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam) is now available for Switch download Edition pre-orders.

Game Information

Game Name: Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion

Game Genre: Action RPG

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Nintendo Switch / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam

Release date: December 13, 2022 ※ Steam version December 14, 2022

Suggested selling price: NT$1490 / HK$399 for the regular version

Digital Deluxe Edition NTD 2090 / HKD 568

Supported languages: Subtitles: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, English

Voice: Japanese, English

Number of players: 1 person

Age Rating: Supplementary Level 15

Developer: SQUARE ENIX

Publisher: SQUARE ENIX

Official site: https://www.jp.square-enix.com/ccffvii_reunion/

© 2007, 2008 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA