Game Information
Game Name: Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion
Game Genre: Action RPG
Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Nintendo Switch / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam
Release date: December 13, 2022 ※ Steam version December 14, 2022
Suggested selling price: NT$1490 / HK$399 for the regular version
Digital Deluxe Edition NTD 2090 / HKD 568
Supported languages: Subtitles: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, English
Voice: Japanese, English
Number of players: 1 person
Age Rating: Supplementary Level 15
Developer: SQUARE ENIX
Publisher: SQUARE ENIX
Official site: https://www.jp.square-enix.com/ccffvii_reunion/
© 2007, 2008 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA