Article: Jakob Hansen – Gamereactor.cn

Having just released Need for Speed ​​Unbound, EA-owned Criterion Games is retooling its leadership positions as several key employees have left the company.

Leaving are Criterion vice president and general manager Matt Webster, executive producer Pete Lake, senior technical director Andrei Shires, studio development lead Alan McDairmant and content lead Steve Uphill.According to Gamesindustry.biz, the five employees, all of whom had been with Criterion for more than a decade, left to“Exploring New Opportunities Beyond EA”.

Need for Speed’s new executive producers are Charity Joy, who previously worked on the EA Sports UFC series, and Geoff Smith, who serves as Need for Speed’s senior director of product development, having previously held a similar role at Codemasters.

“Going forward, we know there is a great opportunity to grow our games and experiences and bring them to a wider fan audience – our long-term strategy focuses on our strengths in licensed motorsports as well as arcade/open world racing. Advantage,”said David Rutter, general manager of EA Motorsports Group.

With Need for Speed ​​being rather underwhelming (at least according to our review), hopefully fresh blood is needed to get the long-running series back on track.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

