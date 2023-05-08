Critical infrastructure tools and services

Nozomi Networks announces new additions to the Elite Cyber ​​Defenders project, which provides the most powerful and advanced cyber defense tools and services on the market to protect critical infrastructures. The new entries are Accenture Security, IBM Security and Mandiant (now part of Google Cloud). The programme, which opens theaccess to OT and IoT security solutions, training and threat intelligence from Nozomi Networks, it also offers expert incident response teams and threat insights specific to OT environments.

The new security challenges

According to a recent survey by the World Economic Forum, the cybersecurity skills gap has widened over the past 12 months. 59% of companies surveyed acknowledge that this deficiency makes responding to a cybersecurity breach difficult. Additionally, a report from (ISC)² shows that 8 out of 10 organizations have experienced at least one breach caused by a lack of these skills.

Elite Cyber ​​Defenders, tools and services for critical infrastructure

Meanwhile, industrial environments are rapidly transforming, posing new security challenges that attackers are actively exploiting. Second X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023 of IBM, attacks on the manufacturing and energy sectors accounted for more than 35% of all attacks in 2022. Where the manufacturing sector confirmed itself as the most attacked sector for the second consecutive year.

Tools and services

Elite Cyber ​​Defenders can provide the resources needed to respond to cyber incidents in a general shortage environment skills. This technology-driven collaborative initiative gives organizations operating critical infrastructures access to superior cybersecurity defense tools, expert field-trained resources, and best-in-class OT threat intelligence. With particular attention to the operating technological environments.

How to make a difference

Edgard Capdevielle, CEO of Nozomi Networks

When it comes to protecting critical infrastructure from a cyber attack, accurate and timely information, complete system visibility, and expert response can make all the difference. And that in minutes or hours, versus days, weeks, or months of downtime and recovery. Our Elite Cyber ​​Defenders program brings together the most advanced detection technology, threat intelligence, and specialized teams in the industry to deliver the best possible defense, without compromise.

The plus of customization

The program includes more than 250 Nozomi Networks-certified experts and relies on its solutions to provide in-depth analysis, proactive OT assessments, and rapid response capabilities. It also plans to partner with Nozomi Networks Labs to share threat intelligence and joint research to identify new threats and TTPs used by threat actors. Each program participant will offer customers customized incident response and evaluation programs.