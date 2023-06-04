Criticism, SSD volumes at Synology only with Synology SSDs?!

Some Synology NAS systems now have M.2 SSD slots. So does my Synology DS1821+.

SSDs used here could previously be used as SSD cache, but only half useful. Because Synology had limited the SSD cache to random access. Sequential accesses could not be cached.

With DSM 7.2 you can now also create regular storage volumes on M.2 SSDs. https://kb.synology.com/en-us/DSM/tutorial/Which_models_support_M_2_SSD_storage_pool

However, trying to use this feature struck me!

Only for Synology SSDs!

As you may know, Synology offers its own HDDs and SSDs. These offer some additional features, but have never been mandatory in “small business” systems.

When trying to create an SSD volume on my two WD RED SSDs, I received an error message “There are no drives available or they do not meet the requirements.”

In the fine print, something hit me! https://kb.synology.com/en-us/DSM/tutorial/Which_models_support_M_2_SSD_storage_pool

“Only use Synology M.2 SSDs that are compatible with your NAS model.2 These SSDs have been thoroughly tested to ensure they can operate in storage pools and stay within the operating temperature range.”

In plain English, you can ONLY use Synology SSDs for storage volumes.

Fun fact, Synology’s largest M.2 SSD has just 800GB……

I think Synology’s reasoning is wrong

Synology justifies this artificial limitation by saying that only their own SSDs have been thoroughly tested, etc. That may be true, but it is an excuse.

So far it has been possible to use alternative SSDs as SSD cache without any problems, which is actually a much more difficult task for an SSD. Therefore, I am firmly convinced that this is only an advanced limitation.

“Resist the beginnings”

Unfortunately, this is a development that worries me a bit. If Synology is already blocking third-party SSDs, will Synology HDDs not be blocked at some point?

There is currently a warning message if you use “untested” HDDs (which are practically all newer models apart from Synology’s own HDDs). But this can still be skipped. At least on most models. As far as I’m properly informed, there are some business models that also require Synology HDDs.

I hope Synology doesn’t expand this practice of only supporting their own drives any further.

Prices beyond good and bad

Unfortunately, Synology’s HDDs and SSDs are priced beyond good and evil for home users. For business customers, for whom support is also important, the world can look completely different.

Here are just a few prices:

18TB HDDs

Synology HAT5310 – ca. 710€

Toshiba MG09ACA – approx. €260

Seagate Exos X – X18 – ca. 280€

Western DC HC550 – 340€

NVME SSD 1TB / 800GB

Synology SNV3000 – ca. 310€

Kingston NV2 – ca. 45€

Western Digital WD Blue SN570 – ca. 45€

Western Digital Red SN700 – ca. 80€

Micron 7450 MAX – 3DWPD – ca. 140€

Samsung OEM Datacenter SSD PM9A3 – ca. 110€

When it comes to HDDs, I think the numbers speak for themselves. If I am correctly informed here, the HAT5310 is “only” a modified Toshiba HDD.

The NVME SSD SNV3000 is definitely a professional SSD. However, this is still twice as expensive as the Micron Datacenter SSD.

Conclusion

I don’t like this move by Synology at all! This is not a sympathetic decision to limit M.2 SSD storage expansions to Synology’s own models.

Synology M.2 SSDs are available with a maximum of only 800GB. The 800GB SSD is extremely expensive at €300+!

Synology NAS systems continue to have the best software by far. Therefore, the high price of Synology NAS systems can be justified.

However, if Synology starts to limit memory expansions to its own, extremely expensive HDDs and SSDs, then the NAS systems will unfortunately become uninteresting for private users and small companies. It’s nice that the option to use M.2 SSDs for volumes was added via a software update, but the artificial limitation to my own SSDs leaves me with a bad aftertaste. Especially since the justification is very thin, since it is still possible to use x any SSDs as SSD cache.

personal note, with this article I just wanted to vent my frustration. When I read that with DSM 7.2 it is finally possible to create normal storage volumes on M.2 SSDs, I was very happy! The Crucial P3 4 TB is currently so cheap that I would have installed two of them right away. I even wanted to order it when I read about this artificial limitation.