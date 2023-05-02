Home » Criticize the three shortcomings of the iPhone Honor CEO threatened to build a better system than iOS
Honor, which has separated from Huawei, has gradually become a new power of Chinese mobile phone brands. At the Honor Shenzhen R&D Laboratory Open Day held recently, its CEO Zhao Ming also communicated with China Media on technology research and development. Zhao Ming mentioned that the amount that Honor will spend on research and development in 2022 is close to 10% of its revenue. He even boasted that few companies in the mobile phone industry can spend 10% of their revenue on research and development like them.

Counting down the shortcomings of the iPhone, the Honor CEO further detailed the three major shortcomings of Apple’s competitor. He said that when Apple is mentioned, he bluntly said that the hardware specifications are not good, the communication is poor, and the battery life is poor. Recognized; it also refers to the standard version of the iPhone with poor signal, poor battery life, and larger black borders than Honor. Why is it so expensive? The reason is that Apple has iOS and ecology. Zhao Ming pointed out that it seems that one iOS will eliminate all Apple’s shortcomings and problems All covered up. After counting Apple’s faults, Zhao Ming said that Honor will further improve on the basis of MagicOS 7.0, and the next step is to create an experience comparable to iOS. Honor wants to catch up with or surpass Apple in terms of system fluency and ecology, and build its own core capabilities.

Has surpassed Huawei’s flagship

Zhao Ming then praised the release of the Honor Magic5 series, which has no rivals in the communication, screen, eye protection, and comprehensive experience of the flagship phone. He said that Honor is going to challenge the fluency of Hongmeng and iOS. He believes that MagicOS 7.0 and Hongmeng 3.0 are 90% comparable in strength to their opponents, and Honor’s fluency is even better. The next step is to have such contrast in both Hongmeng and iOS. Ability.

