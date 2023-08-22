Cross-Platform Play for The First Descendant: Public Beta Planned for September

Nexon, a leading gaming company, has announced exciting news for gamers worldwide. During the recent Opening Night Live event, Nexon showcased additional gameplay for their highly anticipated game, The First Descendant. The trailer provided a captivating look at the intense conflict between the Descendants and the Vulgus alien invaders, as well as highlighting humanity’s fight for survival.

In addition to the gameplay footage, Nexon revealed their plans for a cross-platform play test in September. This means that players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series will have the opportunity to come together and experience The First Descendant’s immersive world. The cross-play test will take place from September 19th to September 25th and will be accessible to all players, completely free of charge.

This announcement is significant for gamers as it opens up new avenues for socializing and collaboration within the gaming community. The ability to play with friends or make new connections across various platforms is a game-changer, allowing players to truly enjoy a cooperative gaming experience regardless of their preferred device.

However, despite the exciting prospects of cross-platform play, enthusiasts are still eagerly awaiting news regarding The First Descendant’s official release date. Although Nexon has provided an enticing glimpse into the game’s gameplay and the upcoming cross-play test, a firm release date or release window has yet to be announced.

The First Descendant is a third-person co-op player versus environment (PvE) game developed using Unreal Engine 5.2. The game promises intense action, stunning visuals, and a gripping storyline that will keep players engaged for hours on end.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, cross-platform play has become an increasingly popular feature, breaking down barriers and uniting players across different platforms. Nexon’s decision to include cross-play compatibility in The First Descendant demonstrates their commitment to providing a seamless gaming experience for all players.

Gamers around the world are eagerly counting down the days until September when they can take part in the cross-play test and get a taste of what The First Descendant has to offer. In the meantime, they can prepare themselves for an epic battle between the Descendants and the Vulgus alien invaders as they fight for humanity’s survival in this highly anticipated game.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

