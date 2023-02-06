The past few weeks have been filled with cancellations and game closure announcements, and this is continuing another development in this regard. Because Remedy and Smilegate have announced that shooter CrossfireX will be shutting down in a few months.

As stated in the blog post, we’ve been told that, effective immediately, the game will no longer be available for sale on the Xbox Store, no content will be added to the game, purchases made within the past two weeks may be eligible for refunds, and May 2023 On the 18th, the servers will shut down and the game will be completely unplayable.

Commenting on the decision, the developers said: “It was not an easy decision to make, however, we can proudly say that our players have been very active, enthusiastic and enthusiastic in working with us to create a game that will be fun and enjoyable for all. We would like to thank Every player plays CrossfireX and becomes part of our journey.

Launching in February 2022, CrossfireX was met with fierce criticism from fans and critics. Since then, the developers have been working on improving the quality of the title, but as the FAQ related to this closure adds:

“While our team worked hard to push out a lot of content updates, including fixes, new maps, modes, and in-game events, the game ended up not being where it needed to be.