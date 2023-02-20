Article published in Nòva, Il Sole 24 Ore, on 19 February 2023

Defending himself from the criticisms of those who accused him of proposing a sweetened portrait of Venetian daily life, Carlo Goldoni observed: «If I wrote the truth, no one would believe me. So I have to write the probable». A lesson taken to the extreme by the creators of ChatGPT, the most talked about artificial intelligence of the last three months.

The staging was spectacular. Millions of people have tried it, commented on it, copied it, used it for work and for pleasure. But the path of enthusiasm for new technologies is a wave of noise: it rises, reaches its peak, falls and finally subsides. As far as ChatGPT is concerned, the phase of maximum excitement has been passed: the great round of applause for the apparent brilliance of the answers of this automatic chat was soon overwhelmed by the most authoritative boos. “High-tech plagiarism,” accuses Noam Chomsky, linguist. «Bullshit», shoots Tim Harford, economist. “Hallucinations,” says cognitive scientist Gary Marcus.

Had it been a tidal wave, it would have receded by now, leaving all kinds of debris on the beach. And it is among those that we must seek what will remain of this experience. There is statistically generated eloquence, as everyone knows, based on billions of texts chewed by the system which manages to infer the sentence which probably continues a certain incipit. However, the best results are obtained thanks to the intervention of thousands of people paid a few dollars an hour to correct the results, as Marco Varone, CTO of Expert.ai recalls. And in any case a number of errors, omissions, pure and simple inventions: David Smerdon, economist at the University of Queensland, asked ChatGPT: «What is the most cited economics paper in history?». The machine replied: «”A Theory of Economic History” by Douglass North and Robert Thomas, published in the Journal of Economic History, in 1969, cited more than 30,000 times. The paper is now considered a classic of economic history». Nice answer, comments Harford: «It’s a pity that paper doesn’t exist». ChatGPT points to the plausible and does not feel any interest in distinguishing the true from the false.

Because, in reality, it is not a machine for knowing. It’s a conversation machine. Elena Esposito, sociologist of cultural processes in Bielefeld and Bologna, places the problem in its exact context, in her decisive book: “Artificial communication. How algorithms produce social intelligence” (Egea 2022). It is not a matter of understanding the intelligence of the machine but its function in the communication that produces sociality. And Simone Natale, media historian in Turin and author of “Macchine deceptive. Communication, technology, artificial intelligence” (Einaudi 2022). Natale chooses a more attentive cut to the illusoriness of the machine which presents itself as capable of responding to a need for knowledge, while it is nothing more than a simulation. An interpretation particularly suitable for commenting on the ChatGPT crisis.

But the relaunch is already ready. The question moves away from the playful terrain of fun chat interaction to become serious when analyzing the next incarnation of technology. Just as enthusiasm for ChatGPT dies down, the answers to which were calculations on a monolithic corpus of data that stopped in 2021, its creators of OpenAI, allied with Microsoft, have produced a new version – built on a new technology called GPT3. 5 – able to update with Bing search engine results. Cognitively it’s a huge leap. If before the search engine returned a series of links and entrusted the public with the task of choosing what to think about them, today it could also add an elaborate that chooses the cut with which to summarize what the search engine has found. «It’s all about the interface» says David Weinberger, philosopher of knowledge. “Assuming the hallucinations are contained, I’m concerned that the new chat voice will become some kind of disembodied oracle. The series of links returned by the old search engine helps to expose the nature of knowledge, multiple, never stabilized». If the engine with the new chat instead returned a text with its interpretation of what it found, instead of leaving it to the users, it would end up impoverishing knowledge.

Already. The debris left by the ChatGPT surge changes perspective. Until now, the debate about society adapting to artificial intelligence has focused on ethics. But the new problem is epistemological. The question is no longer just what is right to do with artificial intelligence. The new question is: what is the value of the knowledge communicated by artificial intelligence? If the machine for probable communication, in the new version, masquerades as documented knowledge of reality, there is the risk that it could generate not a wave of enthusiasm, but a tsunami of illusions.

