Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls Raiders Super-thaumaturgy genre teaching 10 seconds, two tricks and second Boss easy to install｜A variety of masterpieces were released in February and March this year, following the earlier “Hogwarts Legacy”, “Wild Hearts”, “Forked Road” After Traveler 2, “Crouching Dragon: Fall of the Sky” is now launched. The following is the strategy of “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything flag road game.



Super strong thaumaturgy “Ice Rain Curse”, easy and mindless boss in seconds

Probably inheriting the tradition of super strong yin and yang/ninja in “Nioh”, the thaumaturgy in “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” is also very powerful; players will find that the power of thaumaturgy is extremely low in the early stage, and an ice bomb may only hit 10 points of damage , but this is because the level is not enough, and the moves and equipment are not complete. After the configuration is complete in the middle and late stages, one thaumaturgy can deal hundreds of damage. And using the water-type “Ice Rain Curse” can kill the boss in one or two moves, and it is easy to clear the level and install without difficulty.

1 Hit can hit more than 500, and a big boss can eat 6~8 hits or even more at a time.

The gameplay is to use all methods to strengthen the “Spell of Freezing Rain”: first, players need at least 40 points of Water Virtue and clear Chapter 5 of the main storyline to learn the thaumaturgy “Spell of Freezing Rain”, and then it is best to have 30 points of Fire Virtue To learn the “magic power accumulation technique”, in other words, it takes more than seventy levels to take shape.

Then there are no specific requirements for equipment, you only need to add “ice attack power” to all equipment through “inlay” at the blacksmith, and add “thaumaturgy damage” and “ice damage” to all equipment if possible. For the spirit beast, choose “Snake”, which can increase the damage of thaumaturgy (of course, it is okay to choose others).

Prepare the above configurations to kill the Quartet. In the battle, first use the “power accumulation magic” (the effect is to greatly increase the power of the next stunt or thaumaturgy, the effect is extremely high, and the power can be more than doubled), and then Use the “Ice Rain Curse”; even if the reporter’s configuration is not complete, the ice attack power is only 100, and the thaumaturgy damage is only 13%, which can already deal hundreds of ice damage per hit.becauseLarge bosses can be hit by multiple icicles at the same timeyou can hit thousands of damage that break through the sky at once, and you can lose it in seconds with one or two “Ice Rain Technique”.

However, the disadvantage of the “Ice Rain Technique” is that it is only effective against larger enemies and bosses. Of course, it can also cause damage to ordinary humanoid enemies, but it is difficult to achieve the effect of instant killing in one or two hits. However, due to the strong ice attack power of this configuration, combined with the enchantment of double swords and ice battle, it can also play a high single-player output.

