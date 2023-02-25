How Venus, without plate tectonics, lost its internal heat and the process by which it shaped its surface has remained a mystery. Scientists recently analyzed data from the Magellan probe to Venus and found that the corona of Venus can reveal the location of the surface that is being shaped by geological activity today.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

Both Earth and Venus are rocky planets with approximately the same size and chemical composition. Therefore, the heat dissipation rate of the two should be approximately the same. We know how the Earth loses heat, but the heat flow mechanism of Venus has not yet been understood.

Earth has a hot core that heats the surrounding mantle, carrying heat to the hard outer lithosphere and then escaping into space. This mantle convection drives the surface and keeps the plates in motion. But Venus doesn’t have plate tectonics, so how the planet loses its internal heat has been a long-standing question in planetary science.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory team recently analyzed data from the Magellan probe’s observations of Venus’ corona features in the early 1990s and came to an important conclusion: Coronas tend to be located where the Venusian lithosphere is thinnest and most active.

The coronet is an egg-shaped structure on the surface of a planet. This kind of terrain exists on the surface of Venus and Tianwei, which may be formed by the upwelling of hot material under the surface. Scientists have long believed that the Venusian lithosphere is stagnant and thick, but that view is changing. Just as thin clothing loses heat more easily than a thick coat, a thin lithosphere also allows more internal heat to escape through rising molten plumes, often with increased surface heat flow and increased volcanic activity below, so crowns may reveal Active geology of Venus today is shaping the position of the surface.

The researchers focused on analyzing 65 coronas with diameters up to hundreds of kilometers, measured the depth of grooves and ridges around each corona to calculate the thickness of the surrounding lithosphere, and found that in areas where the lithosphere is more elastic, the distance between ridges is also smaller. close. Using model calculations, the researchers determined that the lithosphere around each corona was about 11 kilometers thick on average—much thinner than previous studies had found.

On a planet with active plate tectonics like the Earth, the impact craters will disappear due to the subduction of the continental plates, or be covered by volcanic lava. But like Venus, which lacks plate tectonic activity, the surface is more likely to be covered with ancient craters. Calculating the number of craters can further reveal that the surface of Venus is relatively young.

The VERITAS probe, which is expected to be launched in the next 10 years, will take over where Magellan left last, improve relevant data, and use near-infrared spectrometers to determine the surface composition of Venus, measure the gravitational field of Venus to determine the internal structure, and dissect the past and present geology of Venus process.

(First image source: NASA)