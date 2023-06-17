Crucial RAM & SSD

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are six RAM kits and SSDs from Crucial to test.

The Crucial CP2K16G56C46U5 is a kit of 2x 16 GB DDR5-5600 (PC5-44800) memory modules from the PRO series. The 288-pin module supports a latency of 46 at 5600 MHz and requires 1.25 volts.

The Crucial T700 offers impressive speed and high data protection with sequential reads of up to 12,400 MB/s. Engineered with NVMe technology, the T700 includes advanced features such as dynamic write acceleration, full hardware-based encryption, and adaptive thermal protection to keep data safe while increasing system reliability.

6x Crucial CP2K16G56C46U5 (2 GB DDR5-5600 (2x 16 GB) Dual-Kit)

Closing date: 06/23/2023 (11 a.m.)

