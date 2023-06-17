Crucial RAM & SSD

Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are six RAM kits and SSDs from Crucial to test.
What awaits you?
The Crucial CP2K16G56C46U5 is a kit of 2x 16 GB DDR5-5600 (PC5-44800) memory modules from the PRO series. The 288-pin module supports a latency of 46 at 5600 MHz and requires 1.25 volts.
The Crucial T700 offers impressive speed and high data protection with sequential reads of up to 12,400 MB/s. Engineered with NVMe technology, the T700 includes advanced features such as dynamic write acceleration, full hardware-based encryption, and adaptive thermal protection to keep data safe while increasing system reliability.
Summary:
- 6x Crucial CP2K16G56C46U5 (2 GB DDR5-5600 (2x 16 GB) Dual-Kit)
- 6x Crucial T700 2 TB, SSD
- Closing date: 06/23/2023 (11 a.m.)
How can you participate?
- The links below will take you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and cross your fingers!
- Test the product within 14 days.
- Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.