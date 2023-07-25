Crucial Unveils New Shock-Resistant Portable SSDs with AES Encryption and High Capacities

Crucial Unveils New Shock-Resistant and Waterproof Portable SSDs

Crucial, a renowned technology company, has recently launched two new portable solid-state drives (SSDs) that are set to revolutionize the market. The Crucial X10 Pro and X9 Pro SSDs offer a range of features and capabilities that are specifically designed to cater to content creation applications.

Both the X10 Pro and X9 Pro SSDs feature a sleek and durable aluminum alloy shell with a lanyard hole, making them portable and easy to carry. They are also shock-resistant, able to withstand drops from a height of 2 meters. In addition, these SSDs are IP55 dust-proof and waterproof, ensuring protection against various environmental factors.

One of the standout features of these SSDs is their secure storage capabilities. With password protection and AES encryption, professional workers can confidently store sensitive information without the fear of unauthorized access. The SSDs are also formatted with the exFAT file system, making them compatible with various operating systems and devices, including Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and Xbox.

The Crucial X10 Pro utilizes the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, providing lightning-fast transfer speeds of up to 2,100MB/s for reading and 2,000MB/s for writing. This high-speed performance makes it ideal for tasks that require large file transfers, such as video editing and 3D rendering. On the other hand, the X9 Pro offers a maximum access speed of 1,050MB/s, utilizing the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface.

With storage capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB, professionals can easily find the ideal choice for their needs. Crucial also backs their products with a 5-year limited warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users.

To enhance the user experience and provide added value, Crucial has partnered with Adobe to offer a one-month free trial of Adobe Creative Cloud services with the purchase of either the X10 Pro or X9 Pro SSD.

The Crucial X10 Pro and X9 Pro SSDs are set to revolutionize portable storage for content creators. With their durable design, secure storage capabilities, and lightning-fast transfer speeds, professionals can now store and access their files with ease and peace of mind.

