First of all Sorry I don’t hype I just want practical stuff, so Sorry I don’t know what TwitterScan has a hundred times potential.
I just gossip and gossip when I see this thing.
Oct 10th, 12:00 AM — Oct 16th, 4:00AM UTC Go to https://twitterscan.com/view/claim to claim a free .nft domain name. Three-word or four-word domains require their TwitterScan PASS to buy, but five-word domains are fine too. Note that you need to have more than 50 followers on Twitter to get it for free:
Click “LOGIN” Metamask in the upper right corner.
In 1. have been linked to the wallet; 2. Log in to Twitter and select the Domain to be registered. I found out that there is daisy.nft? ! And this choice can be different from the Twitter name. Tap down and press 3. “Share” to share the tweet URL, and then tap 4. “Verify” in the pop-up window to enter the tweet link for verification. Note that tweets cannot be deleted immediately, and must be kept for at least 7 days.
1-4 After the completion of the “Claim Your Domain” button can be pressed.
congratulations! You have successfully reserved your desired domain name, and you can go back to the website to activate this domain name at October 16 2:00pm UTC. The domain name will be reserved for 10 days. If it is not processed after 10 days, it will be released for others to buy/receive. And using my referral link will save me some domain registration fees for next year https://twitterscan.com?inviteCode=89E47
A free domain name, if you don’t want to play for nothing, at most you don’t want to play if you want money. I recommend everyone to give it a try.