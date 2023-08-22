Crystal Dynamics Teases Exciting Updates and Collaboration with Amazon Games for New ‘Tomb Raider’ Series

Crystal Dynamics, the renowned game developer behind the “Tomb Raider” series, recently made updates to their official website, igniting excitement among fans. Users were prompted to log in and provide their personal email and other information to receive the latest news, hinting at an imminent announcement.

In a previous announcement, Crystal Dynamics confirmed their collaboration with Amazon Games, a subsidiary of the tech giant Amazon. This partnership suggests that Amazon Games will play a crucial role in the release and distribution of the upcoming “Tomb Raider” series, which is expected to be available on multiple platforms.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the new “Tomb Raider” series is the game engine it will be developed on. Crystal Dynamics has revealed that they will be utilizing the powerful Unreal Engine 5. Dallas Dickinson, the individual in charge of the series, recently disclosed that players can anticipate a fresh narrative and gaming experience. Additionally, the new installment will be presented as an action-adventure game in a cinematic fashion, resembling a movie. Crystal Dynamics further revealed that the new game will continue the story of the protagonist, Lola, but will not directly build upon the foundation of the previous games. This aligns with rumors suggesting that Lola will be portrayed at a more mature age.

Scot Amos, the director of Crystal Dynamics studio, stated that the company’s acquisition by Embracer will usher in a new era for the “Tomb Raider” series. Amos underlined the importance of the collaboration with Amazon Games, highlighting its potential to expand the “Tomb Raider” universe.

Fans of the “Tomb Raider” series eagerly await further updates as Crystal Dynamics gears up to reveal more about the new installment and its exciting developments. With promises of enhanced storytelling, gameplay, and a fresh direction for the beloved protagonist, anticipation continues to grow as gamers eagerly await the unveiling of this highly anticipated game.