CS2 Graphics Card Performance Tested: RTX 3060 and RX 5700XT Meet 4K60FPS Requirements

Last week, “Counter-Strike 2” (Absolute Force 2) was officially launched, and players seeking to experience the ultra-classic first-person shooting game are eager to know what kind of graphics card is needed to achieve optimal image quality, such as 4K60FPS. Fortunately, renowned hardware media TECHPOWERUP recently conducted a comprehensive test of 40 graphics cards, covering 1080, 2K, and 4K image quality. The results confirmed that even entry-level graphics cards from the previous generation can meet the 4K60FPS requirements of “Counter-Strike 2.” This means that players who do not prioritize high-resolution image quality can enjoy a smooth gaming experience without the need for a top-notch graphics card.

The performance measurement of “CS2” involved testing 40 different graphics cards, including offerings from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. The test was conducted on an Intel Core i9-13900K-powered platform, featuring the EVGA Z790 Dark motherboard and enabled Resizable BAR functionality. In terms of memory, the test employed the 2x16GB Thermaltake TOUGHRAM XG DDR5-6000, while the operating system used was Windows 11 Pro 22H2.

TECHPOWERUP also provided visual comparisons of the game screens in their test report, offering an in-depth understanding of the graphics card performance. For those looking to explore further, the link to the TECHPOWERUP website is provided at the end of this article.

Addressing the amount of VRAM required, it was found that 8GB VRAM is sufficient for 2K and 1080p resolutions. However, for a more stable performance at 4K, a graphics card with over 10GB VRAM is recommended. While 8GB is acceptable, it’s advisable to opt for slightly more VRAM for added safety.

In terms of image quality, at 1080p resolution, the highest-performing RTX 4090 24GB graphics card achieved an impressive average of 541.3FPS. Even the aging RTX 1060 6GB from previous generations managed an average performance of 106.1FPS, while the AMD RX 580 8GB reached 77.6FPS, and the budget-friendly Intel Arc A750 8GB achieved 99.5FPS. These results indicate that if players are satisfied with 1080p resolution, even graphics cards from a few years ago will be more than sufficient.

Moving on to 2560×1440 resolution, there are no demanding requirements. Both the RX 6500XT and GTX 1060 6GB graphics cards achieved above 60FPS. However, the RX 580 8GB fell short with an average FPS of only 52.3.

The most anticipated resolution, 4K, demonstrated that NVIDIA’s RTX 40 series and RTX 30 series (excluding the RTX 3050 8GB) can achieve above 4K60FPS. In terms of AMD, users have several choices. The RX 7000 series requires the RX 7700 XT 12GB or higher, while the RX 6000 series necessitates the 6600XT 8GB or higher. However, the RX 5700 XT 8GB also displayed impressive performance with 68FPS. For Intel users, the Arc A7700 16GB graphics card is required to achieve a near 60FPS experience.

Compared to other recent games, “Counter-Strike 2” is not highly demanding in terms of graphics card performance. It can be run on older computers and even rely on integrated graphics. However, it is worth noting that high image quality settings cannot be expected. For those interested in reading the complete test report by TECHPOWERUP, click here.

In conclusion, the official launch of “Counter-Strike 2” has generated significant excitement among players. With the confirmation that even entry-level graphics cards from previous generations can meet the 4K60FPS requirements, gamers who prioritize smooth gameplay over high-resolution image quality can indulge in this classic first-person shooting game without the need for an expensive graphics card upgrade.

