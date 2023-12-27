Home » CS:GO fans are wailing in the New Year: Officials will stop maintenance and updates in January next year! -XFastest Hong Kong
Valve Announces Major Changes to CS:GO as CS2 Launch Nears

As 2024 approaches, Valve announced that it will make major adjustments to the popular shooting game “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” (CS:GO). This change will profoundly affect the player base and game experience. Since its release in 2012, CS:GO has won the love of players around the world thanks to its unique position among competitive shooters. However, with the launch of the new game CS2, official support for CS:GO will end in January next year.

While CS:GO will continue to remain accessible, Valve reminds players that some game-related features, such as player inventories, may experience issues. This means that while players can transfer their inventory from CS:GO to CS2, the reverse will no longer be possible. Valve didn’t detail all the potential impacts these changes will have.

CS2’s lack of support for older hardware, especially the lack of DirectX 9 and 32-bit operating systems, is a major inconvenience for many players. Although there is no official matchmaking support, many players still choose CS:GO’s community servers. These servers are a core part of the game ecosystem, offering everything from regular versus matches to unique counterattack servers and various other game modes that enrich CS. : A diverse gaming experience cherished by GO enthusiasts.

Source: GAMERANT

