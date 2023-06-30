CTIMES- Intel OpenVINO 2023.0 first experience – how to quickly run face detection on Google Colab: Edge AI, Intel, Intel, Intel, vMaker

It is said that I first learned to drive at the coaching field more than 20 years ago. At that time, it was a manual car. The car often stalled instantly due to improper control of the clutch, gear, and accelerator when changing gears, or it would vibrate violently or even rush. Fortunately, the coach Careful guidance can make the car move forward smoothly. Later, after switching to an automatic transmission car, I suddenly felt that the previous shifting skills were not needed at all, and the car would handle these shifting tasks by itself. We only need to know how to turn the steering wheel, step on the accelerator and brake, and pay attention to the road conditions. Drive on the road to reach the destination.

Nowadays, we also encounter similar problems when learning the big car of AI. We need a good coach to guide every step and detail of AI development, otherwise we have to change to a set of convenient tools, so that we can concentrate on developing applications without needing Understand too much mathematics and principles of AI, among which Intel OpenVINO Toolkit (hereinafter referred to as OpenVINO) [1] It is a good set of AI inference (Infernece) optimization tools.

Generally common AI applications include “computer vision”, “natural language processing”, “data analysis”, etc., usually need to collect a large amount of data, and only after training a specific model (or machine learning algorithm, neural network, etc.) can cope with various demand for AI applications. The training process is very cumbersome and requires extremely high computing power to complete the training of a large number of weights (parameters) of the model. Fortunately, when the model training is complete, you only need to run the inference once to get the results.

If you still feel that the model is too large or the inference speed is not fast enough, you can perform parameter quantization (such as FP32 into INT8) or model optimization (such as branch reduction, compression, distillation, etc.) through some complex procedures to achieve fast and accurate results. result. The OpenVINO introduced above is just such a tool. It has helped you pre-train models for common AI applications, such as image classification, object detection, face recognition, image segmentation, pose estimation, etc., and is even popular now. The large-scale language model (LLM) and AI-generated image model (AIGC), so that everyone can easily get started with AI applications.

The following is the most common “face recognition” (only for face position detection, not for identity recognition) as a starting method, using the web version of the Python development environment Google Colab (Jupyter Notebook environment) to directly install the latest 2023.0 version of OpenVINO to run Its Notebooks example, to let everyone quickly experience the benefits of AI applications.

1. Evolution of face recognition technology

“Face recognition” using computer vision has been developed for decades. As shown in Figure 1, it has evolved from the earliest statistical method (eigenface) to template method (VJ cascade method), characteristic method (active shape model ASM ), Appearance (Active Appearance Model AAM). However, these methods can usually only recognize face images that are relatively frontal, of similar size and position, and with uniform illumination. When encountering various interference factors such as shooting angles, sizes, lighting, backgrounds, expressions, makeup, glasses, masks, etc., the recognition rate will be lower. would drop off sharply and become impractical.For more face recognition related introductions, please refer to[2]there is no further explanation here.

In recent years, deep learning (neural network) technology and computer hardware computing power have advanced by leaps and bounds. Therefore, a more stable and practical model can be obtained through model training through a huge amount of face data sets. Whether it is face detection, identity recognition, expression, gender, age, etc., there are separate or integrated models available. Therefore, in face recognition, in addition to designing a special model, it can also be used as an ordinary object for detection.

Figure 1: Development map of face recognition technology.[2]

2. How to install OpenVINO on Colab

OpenVINO can support multiple operating systems (such as Windows, Linux, macOS), multiple installation modes (such as executable files, APK, PyPl (pip install), self-compiled, Docker, etc.), and even a DevCloud version that provides cloud-free installation.

In this article, in order to make it easier for everyone to try, just find a computer with Internet access, open the Colab example (*.ipynb) provided at the end of the article and click the link to immediately install OpenVINO and run the face recognition example.

As shown in the example, installing OpenVINO is very simple, just follow the instructions below. Since only the necessary packages are installed by default, it only takes 40 to 60 seconds to complete, unlike the previous 4 to 5 minutes for installation via APK.

# update pip

!python -m pip install –upgrade pip

# Start installing the latest version of the OpenVINO Developer Edition, which is version 2023.0 when this article is published

!pip install openvino-dev

Note: Some red letter error messages will appear after installation, as shown below

ERROR: pip’s dependency resolver does not currently take into account all the packages that are installed. This behaviour is the source of the following dependency conflicts. google-colab 1.0.0 requires pandas~=1.5.3, but you have pandas 1.3.5 which is incompatible.

The main reason is that the package version required by Colab is different from that installed by OpenVINO. These modules are not used in this example. You can temporarily ignore this error and continue to execute the following example.

3. Use OpenVINO for face recognition

There are already many pre-trained models and example programs in OpenVINO, among which Notebooks is the most convenient. Just install Python on the computer and set up a virtual environment, then download Notebooks and install Jupyter Lab to play dozens of examples. For the complete installation method and example content, please refer to[3]。

However, although these examples are also *.ipynb, they cannot be run directly on Colab due to many relative paths and different settings. In order to facilitate everyone to get started quickly, you can test without installing on the local machine, so refer to Hello Object Detectio in Notebooks [4]Modified to make it work on Colab.

In addition, because the output formats of different models are slightly different, this example only applies to the output format of[image_id, label, conf, x_min, y_min, x_max, y_max]so the currently supported model names are as follows.

．face-detection-0200

．face-detection-0202

．face-detection-adas-0001

．face-detection-retail-0004

．face-detection-retail-0005

．face-detection-retail-0044

Then start to explain the complete execution steps. The first step is to download and convert the model and test image files. The model name ( –name ) can be replaced with any of the above names. The source and name of the image file used for the test can be customized, but remember to change the name of the input image in the subsequent inference.

!omz_downloader –name face-detection-adas-0001

!omz_converter –name face-detection-adas-0001

!wget -N

Next, prepare the necessary library, load and compile the model, load the original image file and convert it into the specified format (size, matrix order, color format), and then inference can be performed.After completion, you will get the frame information of the object frame (that is, the face), including the number of faces, image number, label name, confidence level, and the coordinates of the upper left corner of the object frame[image_id, label, conf, x_min, y_min, x_max, y_max]. Finally, draw the information back onto the image and you’re done. The following sample program is shown.

If you don’t want to know how the program works, you can just skip it and just enjoy the result of finding the face.













The face detection results are shown in Figure 2. It can be seen that even if the face rotates at a large angle, has different expressions, or even wears sunglasses, it can be detected smoothly. Compared with the traditional OpenCV Haar cascade method (Cascase), which can only Accepting small rotations is a big improvement.Friends who want to know how to use OpenCV can refer to[5]。

The complete example of this article is the following link, just click to start it. After entering Colab, click on the menu to execute the example.

Note: If the result image keeps flickering after execution, move the cursor to the image and click to solve it. In addition, if you want to back up this example for your own modification and testing, you must first log in to your Google account, and then click in the menu to complete the backup.

summary

The above face recognition (object detection) is just a simple way to start AI applications. Through this article, you can learn how to easily complete the development of AI applications with the help of a simple Python program and OpenVINO.If you want to test more Colab + OpenVINO examples, please refer to the extended reading[A]. I believe that with these foundations, subsequent learning will be smoother.

(This article is reproduced with authorization from VMAKER; link to the original website)

references

[1] Intel, “OpenVINO Document”

[2] Zhehao Xu, “【Course Briefing】Edge AI Social Gathering #1 Identity Recognition and Epidemic Prevention Technology Exchange─Analysis of Edge AI Face Recognition Technology“

[3] Intel, “Learn OpenVINO – Interactive Tutorials （Python） – OpenVINO notebooks documentation”

[4] Intel, “OpenVINO Notebooks – Hello Object Detection”

[5] Xu Zhehao, “OpenCV Haar Cascade (Cascase) Face Recognition Colab Example”

further reading

[A]Zhehao Xu, “Example sharing of Intel OpenVINO 2022.x running on Google Colab”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

