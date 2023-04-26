Culture of presence vs. culture of results: definition and trend

Germany is often described as a country in which the presence culture still enjoys a high status. Other countries seem to have made further progress and are increasingly focusing on a culture of results. But what is actually the definition of presence culture? What are the advantages and disadvantages of a stronger results culture in the workplace and how does it succeed? Read our article about this.

Presence culture: definition

In the work area, the term presence culture describes the positive assessment of visibility at the workplace. How long have I worked? How long was I present in the office? Long working hours are equated with high work performance. In many companies, this leads to employees avoiding going to the end of the day before the boss. After all, you want to be visible – to be present. Whether the working time is wasted with private surfing or long coffee breaks is irrelevant.

A culture of presence is beneficial for employees who are willing to work long days and be available at all times. For people with care responsibilities, a culture of presence is more of a disadvantage, because the children want to be picked up from the day care center or the grandparents want to be taken care of. For many years, this led to the fact that working hours beyond full-time (part-time) were associated with – relatively – less work performance.

But since the corona pandemic has shown that people can also perform well outside of the company premises and with flexible working hours, a rethinking of the presence culture is slowly taking place in Germany too. A study from 2021 showed that approval of the culture of presence is declining across Germany and that managers are increasingly attaching less value to being present at the workplace. The shortage of workers also leaves companies in some sectors no choice but to enable teleworking, mobile work or home office, i.e. to move away from the culture of presence.

What does results culture mean?

With a culture of results in the workplace, it’s not how long I’ve been at my desk that counts, but: What is the result of my work? What did I deliver? What done? A results culture focuses on job content and performance, not hours worked or how long I was in the office. That sounds positive at first, since a culture of results suits those employees for whom flexible working hours and the opportunity to work remotely or part-time are particularly advantageous. Even employees who If, for example, you are particularly productive early in the morning, late in the evening or in different environments, instead of in the office during the classic core working hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a culture of results suits you better.

What do you need to look out for in a culture of results?

But a culture of results can also have disadvantages. If it is not the hours worked that count, but only my performance, there is a greater risk of working more than agreed in order to achieve even better results. If the work goals are not well defined or are not reflected in the agreed remuneration, a disproportion arises and overwork or even burnout can occur. If the work does not take place in the office but in the home office, the boundaries between private time and working hours become blurred. The latest studies therefore also show a slightly declining trend in the approval of mobile work and a higher rating of the culture of presence than during or shortly after the corona pandemic. In the culture of results, it is therefore all the more important to define the work results to be evaluated specifically and in accordance with the payment or an agreed working time.

How does a successful culture of results succeed?

In addition to achievable work goals, a culture of results also depends on a change in thinking at management level. The idea of ​​not evaluating the working time but the work result promotes the trend towards hybrid work, home office and mobile work. However, managing remote teams requires new strategies and mindsets, such as replacing control with trust in employees.

How and when communication takes place is also different in a culture of results. Asynchronous communication is becoming more important than synchronous communication. New means of communication are used that accommodate asynchronous, flexible and location-independent communication, such as screenshots or screen videos at the workplace, e.g. B. to transmit a work status or to prepare a meeting.

Fully functional trial version of Snagit New to Snagit? Try out all the screen recording and screen video features. Edit your screenshots and add lists, annotations or graphic elements. Download Free Trial

A successful culture of results therefore also requires a high level of digital competence among employees and managers alike, as this study by Barmer Insurance shows.