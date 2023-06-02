CUPS at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for CUPS. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for CUPS on June 2nd, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux and Open Source CUPS are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Mailing list OSS Security (Status: 01.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for CUPS – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

CUPS bug: vulnerability allows denial of service

CUPS (Common Unix Printing System) is a print spooler that allows local and remote users to print using the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP).

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in CUPS to perform a denial of service attack and potentially execute code.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-32324 traded.

Systems affected by the CUPS vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source CUPS 2.4.2 (cpe:/a:cups:cups)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Mailing list OSS Security vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2023/q2/206

SUSE Linux Security Update vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-June/015037.html

SUSE Linux Security Update vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-June/015038.html

Ubuntu Security Notice vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6128-1

Ubuntu Security Notice vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6128-2

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for CUPS. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/02/2023 – Initial version

