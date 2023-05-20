CUPS: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows code execution

There is a current IT security warning for CUPS. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for CUPS on 05/19/2023. The Linux operating system and the products Fedora Linux, SUSE Linux, Ubuntu Linux and Open Source CUPS are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Github Security Advisory GHSA-GPXC-V2M8-FR3X (Status: 05/18/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for CUPS – Risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,1

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

CUPS Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

CUPS (Common Unix Printing System) is a print spooler that allows local and remote users to print using the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP).

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in CUPS to execute arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-24805.

Systems affected by the CUPS vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Open Source CUPS (cpe:/a:cups:cups)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Github Security Advisory GHSA-GPXC-V2M8-FR3X vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/OpenPrinting/cups-filters/security/advisories/GHSA-gpxc-v2m8-fr3x

Ubuntu Security Notice: USN-6083-1 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6083-1

SUSE Securoty Update SUSE-SU-2023:2233-1 vom 2023-05-17 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2023-May/014921.html

FEDORA-2023-31cf6a7a1e (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-31cf6a7a1e

FEDORA-2023-6CA587AC4C (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-6ca587ac4c

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for CUPS. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/19/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

