Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background information about the next Falcon Heavy launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon Heavy will be on.

When is the next Falcon Heavy launch?

The exact start time for the Falcon Heavy is currently dated for Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 a.m.

Status: The current date is a placeholder or rough estimate based on unreliable or interpreted sources.

The launch service provider of the Falcon Heavy is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA, more precisely: Launch Complex 39A. A total of 225 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 167 launches that have occurred. You can find out more information about the location here.

To stay up to date on all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the mission “OTV-7 (X-37B) (USSF-52)”:

The Falcon Heavy flight is a government flight with the attribute “Top Secret”.

It is the seventh flight under the X-37B program. The United States Air Force’s Orbital Test Vehicle is built by Boeing. It is an unmanned, 5000 kg, 8.8 m long reusable mini spaceplane capable of autonomous re-entry and landing.

The Falcon Heavy begins its mission

All information about Falcon Heavy | OTV-7 (X-37B) (USSF-52) at a glance:

RocketFalcon HeavyFull nameFalcon HeavyLaunch service providerSpaceXMission nameOTV-7 (X-37B) (USSF-52)Mission typeGovernment flight in the category “Top Secret”Launch timeDecember 10, 2023OrbitStatusnot yet determinedCountryThe USALocationKennedy Space Center, FL, USA

The last time this information was updated is: 29.11.2023at 9:43 p.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]. +++

Asteroids near Earth? Find out which pieces of rock will approach the Earth in 2022 here. We also give you every day on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near Earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Facebook

X

