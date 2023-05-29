Current NASA missions 2023: All details and background information about the next Firefly Alpha launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Firefly Alpha will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Firefly Alpha:

The exact start time for the Firefly Alpha is currently dated for Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 00:00.

Status: The current date is a placeholder or rough estimate based on unreliable or interpreted sources.

The launch service provider Firefly Alpha is the Firefly Aerospace. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 2W. A total of 719 flights have taken off from here and 10 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 94 completed launches.

This is what we know about the “FLTA003 (VICTUS NOX)” mission:

The flight of the Firefly Alpha is a government flight with the attribute “Top Secret”.

Third flight of the Firefly Alpha small-satellite launch vehicle with a payload for the US Department of Defense.

The Firefly Alpha starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

The last update time for this information is the 08.05.2023at 8:36 p.m.

