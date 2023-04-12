Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Starship will be on.

When is the next Starship launch?

The next start time window for the Starship is currently Monday, April 17th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 12:00 p.m. and 3:05 p.m.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider Starship is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is SpaceX Space Launch Facility, TX, USA, more precisely Orbital Launch Mount A. A total of 9 flights have taken off from here and 9 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 0 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is Starship’s mission?

The Starship flight is a test flight.

Maiden flight of the Starship two-stage launch vehicle. The launch vehicle will separate 170 seconds after launch and land about 32 km off the coast of the Gulf of Mexico. The second stage will follow a suborbital trajectory and make an unmanned landing approximately 100 km off the northwest coast of Kauai, Hawaii.

The Starship starts its mission as suborbitals Flug. This is a flight into space, but it does not escape the gravitational field of the celestial body from which it takes off. He also does not get into orbit around this celestial body. With no counter-gravity propulsion running, the aircraft falls back toward the surface.

These space programs are involved:

SpaceX Starship

The SpaceX Starship is a fully reusable super-heavy-lift launch vehicle in development by SpaceX as a self-funded private space project since 2012. The second stage of the Starship – is designed as a long-life cargo and passenger spacecraft. It is expected to initially operate without any carrier stage as part of an extensive development program to test takeoff and landing and to improve a number of design details, particularly with regard to atmosphere reentry.

SpaceX Starship exists since 03/01/2019.

These are the space organizations involved (SpaceX Starship):

All information about Starship | Integrated Flight Test at a glance:

rocket Starship Full name Starship launch service provider SpaceX Missionsname Integrated Flight Test Mission type test flight start time 17.04.2023 Orbit suborbitals Flug Status confirmed Land the USA Location SpaceX Space Launch Facility, TX, USA

The last update time for this information is the 11.04.2023at 7:57 p.m.

