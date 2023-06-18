Current NASA Missions 2023: All information about the next Delta IV Heavy Launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Delta IV Heavy will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Delta IV Heavy:

The next start time window for the Delta IV Heavy is currently Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 7:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Delta IV Heavy is the United Launch Alliance. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 37B. A total of 890 flights have taken off from here and 34 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 38 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

What is the mission of Delta IV Heavy?

The Delta IV Heavy flight is a top secret government flight.

Classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The Delta IV Heavy begins its mission

All information about Delta IV Heavy | NROL-68 at a glance:

rocket Delta IV Heavy Full name Delta IV Heavy launch service provider United Launch Alliance Missionsname NROL-68 Mission type Government flight in the “Top Secret” category start time 21.06.2023 Orbit Status ready to go Land the USA Location Cape Canaveral, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 17.06.2023at 4:05 p.m.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de