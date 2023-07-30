Current NASA missions 2023: All information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Falcon 9:

The exact start time for the Falcon 9 is currently dated for Thursday, 08/17/2023 at 10:56 am.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Kennedy Space Center, FL, USA, more precisely: Launch Complex 39A. A total of 221 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 163 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is Falcon 9’s mission?

The Falcon 9 flight is a manned reconnaissance space flight.

SpaceX Crew-7 is the seventh flight of a crewed Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

The Falcon 9 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

These space programs are involved:

Commercial Crew Program

The Commercial Crew Program (CCP) is a manned space program operated by NASA in cooperation with the American space companies Boeing and SpaceX. The program operates rotations between International Space Station program expeditions, transporting crews to and from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Boeing Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules, in the first manned orbital spaceflights operated by private companies.

Commercial Crew Program has existed since April 18, 2011.

These are the space organizations involved (Commercial Crew Program):

Boeing: CommercialNational Aeronautics and Space Administration: GovernmentSpaceX: Commercial

International Space Station

The International Space Station program is linked by a complex set of legal, political and financial arrangements between the sixteen nations involved in the project, which govern ownership of the various components, crew rights and use, and responsibilities for crew rotation and regulate the supply of the International Space Station. The project was created in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as part of the Space Station Freedom project, as it was originally called.

International Space Station has existed since November 20, 1998.

These are the participating space organizations (International Space Station):

Canadian Space Agency: GovernmentEuropean Space Agency: MultinationalJapan Aerospace Exploration Agency: GovernmentNational Aeronautics and Space Administration: GovernmentRussian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS): Government

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Crew-7 at a glance:

RocketFalcon 9Full NameFalcon 9 Block 5Launch Service ProviderSpaceXMission NameCrew-7Mission TypeExploratory Human SpaceflightLaunch Time2023-08-17Low OrbitStatus ConfirmedCountrythe USALocationKennedy Space Center, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 29.07.2023at 4:03 p.m.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

