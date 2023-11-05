Current NASA missions 2023: All information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are coming up soon and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The next start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently on Thursday, November 9th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 6:47 p.m. and 8:23 p.m.

Status: Official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider of the Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 4E. A total of 733 flights have taken off from here so far and 12 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 123 launches that have occurred.

This is what we know about the mission “Transporter 9 (Dedicated SSO Rideshare)”:

The Falcon 9 flight is a dedicated passenger flight.

The Transporter 9 mission is a dedicated sun-synchronous orbit flight with dozens of small micro- and nano-satellites for commercial and government customers.

The Falcon 9 begins its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the planet orbiting the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, exploration, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Transporter 9 (Dedicated SSO Rideshare) at a glance:

RocketFalcon 9Full nameFalcon 9 Block 5Launch service providerSpaceXMission nameTransporter 9 (Dedicated SSO Rideshare)Mission typededicated ride-alongLaunch time09.11.2023Orbitsun-synchronous orbitStatusconfirmedCountrythe USALocationVandenberg SFB, CA, USA

The last time this information was updated is: 04.11.2023at 12:57 p.m.

