Home » Current NASA missions 2023: All information about the next Falcon 9 launch
Technology

Current NASA missions 2023: All information about the next Falcon 9 launch

by admin
Current NASA missions 2023: All information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are coming up soon and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The next start time window for the Falcon 9 is currently on Thursday, November 9th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 6:47 p.m. and 8:23 p.m.

Status: Official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider of the Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 4E. A total of 733 flights have taken off from here so far and 12 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 123 launches that have occurred.

To stay up to date on all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the mission “Transporter 9 (Dedicated SSO Rideshare)”:

The Falcon 9 flight is a dedicated passenger flight.

The Transporter 9 mission is a dedicated sun-synchronous orbit flight with dozens of small micro- and nano-satellites for commercial and government customers.

The Falcon 9 begins its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the planet orbiting the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, exploration, research and solar observation satellites.

See also  Changing for Li Tie is also difficult to bring the national football back to life, one shot and two scattered, leaving a feather on the ground_match_china team_press conference

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Transporter 9 (Dedicated SSO Rideshare) at a glance:

RocketFalcon 9Full nameFalcon 9 Block 5Launch service providerSpaceXMission nameTransporter 9 (Dedicated SSO Rideshare)Mission typededicated ride-alongLaunch time09.11.2023Orbitsun-synchronous orbitStatusconfirmedCountrythe USALocationVandenberg SFB, CA, USA

The last time this information was updated is: 04.11.2023at 12:57 p.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact notice@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? Find out which pieces of rock will approach the Earth in 2022 here. We also give you every day on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near Earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

You may also like

Smartwatches, watches are increasingly wearable computers

Marshall Motif II ANC Headphones: A Unique Aesthetic...

Two million European households could become energy self-sufficient...

NZXT Announces Partnership with Bethesda Game Studios to...

Dell is launching the first monitors with particularly...

Considerations for Choosing the Right Platform to Make...

Gewa presents innovative solar balconies: the perfect combination...

Google Maps Introduces Wheelchair Accessible Routes, but Are...

Newly Discovered Celestial Structure ‘Ho’oleilana’ Sheds Light on...

Greentech Index: Feuerwear – TechFieber Greentech Live

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy