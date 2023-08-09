Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about the Long March 2 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 2 is on.

When was the last Long March 2 launch?

The last start time window for the Long March 2 is currently Tuesday, August 8th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 10:44 p.m. and 11:23 p.m.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Long March 2 is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 9. A total of 123 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 72 completed launches.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the “5 m S-SAR-02 (Huanjing-2F)” mission:

The Long March 2 flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

Chinese S-band synthetic aperture radar satellite with 5 m resolution.

The Long March 2 starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Long March 2C | 5 m S-SAR-02 (Huanjing-2F) at a glance:

RocketLong March 2Full NameLong March 2CLaunch Service ProviderChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMission Name5m S-SAR-02 (Huanjing-2F)Mission TypeFlight for geoscientific explorationLaunch Time08/08/2023OrbitSun-synchronous OrbitStatusSuccessfully LaunchedLandCHNLocationTaiyuan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 09.08.2023at 06:38.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

