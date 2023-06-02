Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about the next Kinetica 1 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Kinetica 1 will be on.

When is the next Kinetica 1 launch?

The next start time window for the Kinetica 1 is currently Wednesday, June 7th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 04:01 and 04:24 exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Kinetica 1 is the CAS Space. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Unknown Pad. A total of 193 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 12 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “Flight 2” mission:

The Kinetica 1 flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

Will carry 26 different satellites in a ride-share launch mission, including Earth observation satellites (details to be announced).

The Kinetica 1 starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Kinetica 1 | Flight 2 at a glance:

rocket Kinetica 1 Full name Kinetica 1 launch service provider CAS Space Missionsname Flight 2 Mission type Geoscientific exploration flight start time 07.06.2023 Orbit sun-synchronous orbit Status ready to go Land CHN Location Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 02.06.2023at 05:52.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

