Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about the next Long March 4C launch

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Long March 4C:

The next start time window for the Long March 4C is currently on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 03:41 and 04:12 exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Long March 4C is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Area 4 (SLS-2 / 603). A total of 200 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 103 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

Here’s what we know about the “Fengyun-3F” mission:

The Long March 4C flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

The newer FY-3 series is an improved generation of heliosynchronous weather satellites in polar orbit.

The Long March 4C starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Long March 4C | Fengyun-3F at a glance:

The last update time for this information is the 29.07.2023at 10:49 a.m.

