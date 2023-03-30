Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Terran 1 is on.

When was the last Terran 1 launch?

The last start time window for the Terran 1 is currently Thursday, March 23, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Status: Either the launch vehicle failed to reach orbit or the payload(s) were not detached.

The launch service provider Terran 1 is the Relativity Space.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Launch Complex 16. A total of 879 flights have taken off from here and 33 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 1 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is Terran 1’s mission?

The flight of the Terran 1 is a test flight.

First launch of the Terran 1 rocket developed by Relativity Space.

The Terran 1 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Terran 1 | Good Luck, Have Fun (Maiden Flight) at a glance:

rocket Terran 1 Full name Terran 1 launch service provider Relativity Space Missionsname Good Luck, Have Fun (Maiden Flight) Mission type test flight start time 23.03.2023 Orbit low earth orbit Status Land the USA Location Cape Canaveral, FL, USA

The last update time for this information is the 23.03.2023at 03:37.

