Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about today’s HASTE launch

When is the next HASTE start?

The next start time window for the HASTE is currently on Sunday, June 18th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 00:45 and 04:30 exactly.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider HASTE is the Rocket Lab Ltd. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Wallops Island, Virginia, USA, more precisely: Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 (Launch Area 0 C). A total of 76 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 3 successful launches.

What is HASTE’s mission?

The HASTE flight is a government flight with the attribute “Top Secret”.

First Electron suborbital launch of the Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) program for the US military.

The HASTE starts its mission as suborbitals Flug. This is a flight into space, but it does not escape the gravitational field of the celestial body from which it takes off. He also does not get into orbit around this celestial body. With no counter-gravity propulsion running, the aircraft falls back toward the surface.

All information about HASTE | DYNAMO-A at a glance:

rocket HASTE Full name HASTE launch service provider Rocket Lab Ltd Missionsname DYNAMO-A Mission type Government flight in the “Top Secret” category start time 18.06.2023 Orbit suborbitals Flug Status started successfully Land the USA Location Wallops Island, Virginia, USA

The last update time for this information is the 18.06.2023at 02:45 a.m.

