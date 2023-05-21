Home » Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about today’s Long March 2 launch
Technology

Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about today’s Long March 2 launch

by admin
Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about today’s Long March 2 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 2 will be on.

When is the next Long March 2 launch?

The next start time window for the Long March 2 is currently on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 7:50 a.m. and 10:16 a.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Long March 2 is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Area 4 (SLS-2 / 603). A total of 191 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 94 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

What is the mission of Long March 2?

The Long March 2 flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

Macau Science Satellite-1 (MUST-1A/B) are two magnetospheric research satellites from Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) aiming to study the different layers of the Earth’s magnetospheric system, specifically in the South Atlantic Anomaly by study the origin and evolution of the geomagnetic field and the geomagnetic inversion mechanism, and produce a high-precision and high-resolution lithospheric geomagnetic map.

See also  Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird: IT vulnerability with high risk! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

The Long March 2 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Long March 2C | MUST-1A/B at a glance:

rocket Long March 2
Full name Long March 2C
launch service provider China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
Missionsname MUST-1A/B
Mission type Geoscientific exploration flight
start time 21.05.2023
Orbit low earth orbit
Status ready to go
Land CHN
Location Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 20.05.2023at 1:59 p.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

See also  Equipped with Dimensity 8020 processor, Motorola Edge 40 released!

roj/news.de

You may also like

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”:...

Pac-Man 99 is out this year

Red Hat OpenShift: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

Greentech Index: High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF)

Influencers sue state of Montana after TikTok ban

Samsung Galaxy on sale at Amazon: up to...

€25 bonus + 2.5% interest on call money

Surprise limited time “Tunnel of Terror: Last Light”...

Lords of the Fallen, out October 13th. Here’s...

5 Sony 2023 TVs on offer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy