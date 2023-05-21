Current rocket launches 2023: All details and background information about today’s Long March 2 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 2 will be on.

When is the next Long March 2 launch?

The next start time window for the Long March 2 is currently on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 7:50 a.m. and 10:16 a.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Long March 2 is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Area 4 (SLS-2 / 603). A total of 191 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 94 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is the mission of Long March 2?

The Long March 2 flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

Macau Science Satellite-1 (MUST-1A/B) are two magnetospheric research satellites from Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) aiming to study the different layers of the Earth’s magnetospheric system, specifically in the South Atlantic Anomaly by study the origin and evolution of the geomagnetic field and the geomagnetic inversion mechanism, and produce a high-precision and high-resolution lithospheric geomagnetic map.

The Long March 2 starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Long March 2C | MUST-1A/B at a glance:

rocket Long March 2 Full name Long March 2C launch service provider China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation Missionsname MUST-1A/B Mission type Geoscientific exploration flight start time 21.05.2023 Orbit low earth orbit Status ready to go Land CHN Location Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 20.05.2023at 1:59 p.m.

