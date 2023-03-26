Home Technology Current rocket launches 2023: All information about the next Tianlong-2 launch
Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Tianlong-2 will be on.

When is the next Tianlong-2 launch?

The next start time window for the Tianlong-2 is currently Wednesday, March 29th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 06:42 and 08:07 exactly.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Tianlong-2 is the Space Pioneer. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Unknown Pad. A total of 187 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 33 successful launches.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

Here’s what we know about the Demo Flight mission:

The flight of the Tianlong-2 is a test flight.

First launch of the Tianlong-2 and first launch for the Chinese private company Space Pioneer. It will carry 2 satellites to a 500 km high SSO, details to be announced.

The Tianlong-2 starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Tianlong-2 | Demo Flight at a glance:

rocket Tianlong-2
Full name Tianlong-2
launch service provider Space Pioneer
Missionsname Demo Flight
Mission type test flight
start time 29.03.2023
Orbit sun-synchronous orbit
Status ready to go
Land CHN
Location Jiuquan, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 25.03.2023at 8:50 a.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

