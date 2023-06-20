Current rocket launches 2023: All information about today’s Long March 6 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 6 will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the Long March 6:

The next start time window for the Long March 6 is currently Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 03:11 and 03:53 exactly.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Long March 6 is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Taiyuan, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 16. A total of 123 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 12 completed launches.

What is the mission of Long March 6?

The Long March 6 flight is a top secret government flight.

According to official information, the satellite is used to “test new earth observation technologies”.

The Long March 6 starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Long March 6 | Shiyan 25 at a glance:

RocketLong March 6Full NameLong March 6Launch Service ProviderChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMission NameShiyan 25Mission TypeTop Secret Category Government FlightLaunch Time20.06.2023OrbitSun-synchronous OrbitStatusLaunched SuccessfullyCountryCHNLocationTaiyuan, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 20.06.2023at 07:08.

