This information is known about the upcoming launch of the LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III):

The exact start time for the LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) is currently given for Sunday, 03/26/2023 at 03:30.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) is the Indian Space Research Organization. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Sriharikota, Republic of India, more precisely: Satish Dhawan Space Center Second Launch Pad. A total of 86 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 24 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

Here’s what we know about the OneWeb 18 mission:

The flight of the LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) is a flight for space-based Internet communication systems.

A batch of 36 satellites for the OneWeb satellite constellation, which aims to provide global residential broadband Internet service. The constellation is expected to comprise approximately 648 microsatellites (including 60 spares), each weighing approximately 150 kg, operating in Ku-band from low Earth orbit.

The LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) starts its mission in the polar orbit. In space travel, polar orbits are the orbits of satellites that have an orbital inclination of 90°. During each orbit, the satellite moves over the North and South Poles.

All information about LVM-3 | OneWeb 18 at a glance:

The last update time for this information is the 26.03.2023at 05:25.

