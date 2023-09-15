Current rocket launches 2023: All information about today’s Soyuz 2.1a launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Soyuz 2.1a will be on.

When is the next Soyuz 2.1a launch?

The exact start time for the Soyuz 2.1a is currently dated for Friday, September 15th, 2023 at 3:44 p.m.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider of the Soyuz 2.1a is the Russian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS). This is a government service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Baikonur Cosmodrome, Republic of Kazakhstan, more precisely: 31/6. A total of 1,542 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 409 launches that have occurred. You can find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “Soyuz MS-24” mission:

The Soyuz 2.1a flight is a manned space flight for exploration purposes.

Soyuz MS-24 will carry two cosmonauts and an astronaut aboard the Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz 2.1a starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO railways have the lowest energy consumption and are the easiest to reach. Spacecraft take about 100 minutes to orbit the Earth and can travel at about 7 km/s. Radio contact with a ground station lasts a maximum of 15 minutes per circuit. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned space travel, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems and research and technology testing satellites.

These space programs are involved:

International Space Station

The International Space Station program is linked by a series of complex legal, political and financial agreements between the sixteen nations involved in the project, which govern ownership of the various components, crew and use rights, and crew rotation responsibilities and regulate the supply of the International Space Station. The project was launched in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan as part of the Space Station Freedom project, as it was originally called.

International Space Station has existed since November 20, 1998.

These are the space organizations involved (International Space Station):

Canadian Space Agency: GovernmentEuropean Space Agency: MultinationalJapan Aerospace Exploration Agency: GovernmentNational Aeronautics and Space Administration: GovernmentRussian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS): Government

Soyuz

The Soyuz program is a human spaceflight program initiated by the Soviet Union in the early 1960s. The Soyuz spacecraft was originally part of a lunar landing project to put a Soviet cosmonaut on the moon. It was the third Soviet human space program after the Vostok and Voskhod programs.

Soyuz has existed since November 28, 1966.

These are the space organizations involved (Soyuz):

Russian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS): GovernmentSoviet Space Program: Government

All information about Soyuz 2.1a | Soyuz MS-24 at a glance:

RocketSoyuz 2.1aFull nameSoyuz 2.1aLaunch service providerRussian Federal Space Agency (ROSCOSMOS)Mission nameSoyuz MS-24Mission typeExploratory human spaceflightLaunch time09/15/2023OrbitLow-Earth orbitStatusReady for launchLandKAZLocationBaikonur Cosmodrome, Republic of Kazakhstan

The last time this information was updated is: 14.09.2023at 7:56 a.m.

