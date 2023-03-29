Home Technology Current topics in the Heise Developer Blog The Pragmatic Architect
After a break of nine months I will reboot the blog “The Pragmatic Architect”. This article describes which topics are discussed.

Prof. Dr. Michael Stal has been with Siemens Technology since 1991. His research focuses on software architectures for large complex systems (distributed systems, cloud computing, IIoT), embedded systems, and artificial intelligence. He advises business units on software architecture issues and is responsible for the architecture training of senior software architects at Siemens.

This blog has been orphaned for the last few months due to time constraints. It’s time to bring it back to life. Embedded boards will continue to play an important role in future episodes. In between, however, other IT topics such as software architecture and AI are also discussed.

Planned posts include:

  • Arduino Giga R1 WiFi
  • Oscilloscope Korg NTS-2 for analyzing audio signals
  • Raspberry Pi Pico W
  • Raspberry Pi Zero (2)
  • the inevitable topic of ChatGPT
  • Direct access to sensors via PCs

Of course, it is important to the author to address topics that interest readers. I am also happy to receive suggestions in comments on this post, if anyone misses an exciting topic, please indicate it in the comments. Anyway, I’m happy to be active again.


