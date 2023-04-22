Home » Curtain up for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680
Curtain up for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

BAt Mercedes-Benz, people still firmly believe in the future of the Maybach sub-brand and have now unveiled the first all-electric Maybach in Shanghai. However, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 will only come to Germany at the beginning of next year, before that the markets in China and the United States will be served. The price should then be around 200,000 euros or more.

So far there have been particularly luxurious Maybach versions of the S-Class or the GLS SUV. The EQS-Maybach is based on the EQS SUV, it just has a lot more bling-bling, such as illuminated running boards as standard or a two-tone finish for an extra charge. The Chinese will love the huge 5.13 meter SUV, the interior has been lovingly designed and lets you bathe in luxury. The rear passengers have two 11.6-inch displays for their enjoyment, of course they are MBUX-capable.

When it comes to the interior design, the Maybach developers speak of a fusion of tradition and avant-garde. After a seat test in advance, it can be confirmed that everything is prepared in the finest way. The leather is “vegetable” tanned, whatever that means, but it is definitely processed sustainably. It is tanned with coffee bean shells.

Debut for the Maybach EQS SUV
The third Maybach is electric

Of course, the Maybach also offers solid data: There is more power than in the most powerful EQS SUV, namely 658 hp with a maximum torque of 950 Newton meters. It can be charged with a maximum of 200 kW, with 22 kW on the AC connection. The range is around 600 kilometers with the 108 kWh battery. The top speed is limited to 210 km/h. The consumption of electricity for 100 kilometers is given as 22 to 24 kWh.

All four wheels, 21 or 22 inches in size, are driven and steered. Air suspension is standard equipment, for an extra charge the rear axle turns by up to ten instead of just 4.5 degrees.

