Curved design and super photography: the new Oppo Reno10 smartphones are here

Listen to the audio version of the article

Among the main smartphone manufacturers, Oppo is the one that has held up better to the difficulties of the post-Covid market and the economic crisis. The latest scenarios designed by IDC analysts told of a market share of 8.4% at the end of 2022, up slightly compared to 8.2% in 2021. From a brand for young people to a brand capable of competing with giants such as Apple and Samsung, focusing on design and multimedia features. Following this basic line, Oppo has launched the 10 Series, consisting of the Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 5G. These new smartphones inherit the iconic thin and light design of the Reno series but with a more comfortable grip and premium aesthetics, thanks to a 3D curved design, a thickness of 7.89 mm and a weight of 185 g. Equipped with fast charging, the two models offer storage capacity, an improved ultra-conductive cooling system and the usual, reliable, customization of the ColorOS 13 operating system.

As anticipated, the focus is still on the multimedia department, specifically the camera. Both are equipped with an Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System consisting of a triple camera combination. The 32 MP Telephoto Portrait Camera is powered by a Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor. With a 2X optical zoom and the new updated portrait mode, both Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 5G promise to shoot natural and sharp portraits in any situation.

New 3D curved design

Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G and Reno10 5G feature a 3D curved body, with colors, respectively, in Glossy Purple and Silvery Gray and Ice Blue and Silvery Gray. An advanced fusion technique has been used on the back to create a two-tone design around the camera, using glass and metal materials. The top of this area houses the main camera, while the bottom half is dedicated to the Telephoto Portrait Camera and 112-degree Ultra Wide-angle Camera. The main camera is embellished with a finely textured material, worked to create a texture reminiscent of a beam of light. This particular finish gives the phone a play of light and shadow. At the front is a 120Hz 3D curved screen with a 93% ratio. “With the new Reno10 series, we aim to provide a device that fully satisfies the needs of the medium-high range, combining a unique and distinctive design, high performance and a competitive price – says Isabella Lazzini, CMO of Oppo Italia – Reno10 represents the It is the culmination of an extraordinary evolution in the design concept of our renowned series, setting new standards in the creation of outstanding portraits and high-quality video. With the new smartphones, our users have at their disposal a wide range of advanced features with which to express their creativity”.

The photographic quality

Returning to the camera, Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G presents a set consisting of a 50 MP IMX890 sensor, the 32 MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, IMX709 and the 8 MP 112° Ultra Wide-angle Camera IMX355. The 32 MP front selfie camera is equipped with an additional IMX709 sensor. Oppo Reno10 5G instead integrates a 64 MP 1/2 inch sensor on its main camera and a Telephoto Portrait Camera with 32 MP IMX709 sensor. A spin coating process has also been used on the lenses to create an infrared light absorbing film that helps reduce reflections and increases image clarity. In addition, the camera’s IMX709 RGBW sensor can gather even more light, allowing users to shoot bright and clear portraits even in dark environments. Oppo Store. From July 4th until July 16th, it will be possible to pre-order the bundled devices with a 10% discount in addition to a holder for your car. Specifically, Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G will be available in a bundle with Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro, Oppo Band 2, a protective cover, screen warranty (6 months) in addition to a car holder at a price of 585.00 euros instead of 649.99 euros. Oppo Reno 10 5G on the other hand, will be available in pre-order bundled with Enco Air 3, a protective cover, screen warranty (6 months) and a car holder at a price of 449.00 euros instead of 499.99 euros . «Launching a product in this historical period represents a challenge but we continue to commit ourselves to seeking creative solutions, in order to maintain a competitive position on the market. In a complex moment for the global economy, which is inevitably also reflected in Italy, we are firmly determined to overcome the obstacles and embrace the opportunities that present themselves – continues Lazzini – the Canalys analyses, which highlight a significant contraction in the smartphones in the first months of 2023, push us to take new paths and to constantly innovate to meet the needs of consumers. We look to the future with optimism, aware that our constant commitment to researching cutting-edge solutions will allow us to face current challenges and emerge on the market».

The new Oppo Reno10 series

Photogallery 13 photos

View

Tablet and earphones

On the occasion of today’s launch, Oppo also unveiled the Pad 2, which already boasts a particularity: it is the first tablet to apply a display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, similar to that of many other office tools, offering users a more comfortable reading experience. Compared to traditional Android tablets that feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, the Pad 2 offers a nearly 10% expanded display area. This, according to the company, should improve operations such as multitasking, especially for work and study activities. To further increase productivity, the device comes with a series of dedicated accessories, such as the Pad 2 Smart Touchpad Keyboard, the Pencil and the Pad 2 Smart Case cover. The Pad 2 is also one of the first tablets to integrate the MediaTek Dimension 9000 platform, built on advanced 4nm process technology. From 4 to 16 July it is possible to pre-order Oppo Pad 2 exclusively on the Oppo Store at a recommended price of 599.99 euros with the three aforementioned gadgets free. And finally the earphones: Enco Air 3 and Enco Air 3 Pro. The former are equipped with a DSP module, long battery life and better sound quality than their predecessors. They are then updated to Bluetooth 5.3, so that audio and video can be synchronized to watch movies, TV series or any multimedia content without interruptions. The price is 69.99 euros. The Pro version offers a higher level of sound thanks to the high resolution LDAC transmission, which guarantees Hi-Res Audio Gold certified acoustic performance. The peculiarity is in the presence of a diaphragm section in bamboo fiber. They have a nominal runtime of 7 hours, which goes up to 30 hours with the case. They cost 89.99 euros.