Censis has published the 56th Censis Report on the social situation of the country/2022. The report, like every year, provides a detailed picture of Italian society and its facets.

From the report we have extrapolated some data contained in the chapter dedicated to “The economic subjects of development”. In fact, within this chapter there are data that we found to be of particular interest.

The over-65s who can be defined as internet users (connect at least a few times a month) do not go beyond 51.4% of the total. All the others (48.6% of the elderly) never or almost never connect. Similarly, among the people who have at most a middle school diploma, the share of those who are not connected to the internet even reaches 43.6%. Among the elderly and under-educated, just under one person in two is excluded from the internet.

Among those excluded from the internet are 8.1% of the adult population residing in Italy (about 4.1 million people). The profile of these people is highly distinctive: first of all, 80% of the cases are elderly, 59.9% have only a lower secondary school leaving certificate, two thirds are women and in almost half of the cases (47.6% ) live in municipalities with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants. Their socio-economic level, in 80% of cases, is low or medium-low.

Among those who instead use the Internet, customer service through digital channels seems to generate a much higher level of satisfaction than the traditional one, provided by telephone from call centres.

July 25, 2022



The highest level of satisfaction of the population is recorded for insurance companies and banks in the case of telephone contact (80% and 76.6%) and again for banks in the case of online contact (89.9%). This is followed by customer service in consumer electronics (84.1%).

On the other hand, the share of those who declare themselves dissatisfied reaches instead high percentages for the Public Administration: 50.9% for the telephone channel and 40% for the digital one.

Customer service, whether telephone or digital, is the point of contact between the company, body or organization and the external customer. Censis data tell us that not only the PA but also the telephone and service companies still have a lot to work on in this regard.