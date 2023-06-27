Cut injuries: robotic lawnmowers do not recognize hedgehogs

Robotic lawnmowers save garden owners work. It is therefore not surprising that sales of such devices have been growing for years. But the robots, equipped with sharp blades, are also an increasing threat to small animals like hedgehogs, according to the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) in Berlin.

For about a year, mostly volunteer operators of hedgehog stations have been collecting data and photos of hedgehogs injured by robotic lawnmowers in a closed Facebook group. Several hundred such cases have already been documented. “We also assume that the number of unreported cases is very high, since many animals are not even found or reported,” says Anne Berger from the Leibniz-IZW, who is scientifically accompanying the collection of the cases. “The hedgehog stations also report that the number of cases has increased by 30 to 50 percent since this spring.” According to Berger, this is probably related to the 12 percent annual increase in sales of robotic lawnmowers. The sanctuaries for the hedgehog, which is particularly protected in Germany, are increasingly reaching their limits due to the many cases with sometimes serious injuries.

Robotic lawnmowers mainly used at night

Robot lawn mowers pose a particular danger to hedgehogs when the devices do their work unsupervised at night. Then the animals prefer to go in search of food. As a study led by Danish biologist Sophie Lund Rasmussen has shown, many robotic lawnmower models do not recognize hedgehogs without first touching them. But hedgehogs don’t flee when they’re in danger, they roll up. If they are then injured by robots, they don’t make a sound, but seek protection, for example in hedges, if still possible. However, even slight cuts in places that the animals cannot reach with their tongues could become inflamed or used by flies to lay their eggs. If left untreated, this can be fatal to hedgehogs.

Hedgehog with cut injuries in the pathology department of the Leibniz-IZW.

(Image: Gudrun Wibbel/Leibniz-IZW)

No hedgehog-compatible robotic lawnmowers on the market yet

So far, there is no robotic lawnmower on the market that recognizes and avoids this danger. In the spring of this year, however, a high school graduate from the Upper Black Forest developed a robot prototype that works with AI-based image recognition and thus recognizes hedgehogs at a distance of around 50 centimeters and avoids them.

Anne Berger also considers cameras with automatic image recognition to be a useful way of solving the problem. “An automatic system that makes it impossible to operate the robots from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. could also help,” she says. Or light sensors that ensure that a device can no longer drive after a certain darkness, whereby the robotic lawnmowers would then first have to be equipped with the appropriate technology and would probably no longer be able to be used on very cloudy days. In the case of devices that are shipped overseas or come from there, one would also have to take the time difference into account.

However, Berger considers these to be smaller and solvable challenges. In general, however, we are still a good way away from robotic lawnmowers that are ready for the market. The researcher warns that this still means a lot of work for the hedgehog stations, which are even about to give up if there is no support from the political side.

Experts also consider help for the hedgehog, which is one of the oldest living mammals, to be important because of other dangers such as road traffic and climate change. The hedgehog has been on the early warning list of the German Red List since 2020. Stocks are considered to be declining.

