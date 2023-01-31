According to foreign media Appleinsider reports, Apple will be equipped with off-screen Face ID technology on the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024. Only the front camera can be seen on the front of the fuselage, and other sensors and components will be hidden under the screen.

The whistleblower of this news said that Apple originally planned to implement Face ID under the screen on the iPhone 15 Pro series, but the effect was not satisfactory, so it postponed this technology to the iPhone 16 Pro. With the Face ID under the screen, the long-criticized long bangs are reduced, and the appearance of the iPhone will be greatly improved.

There is also news that there is another big change in the iPhone 16 series, that is, both the Pro and Ultra versions will be equipped with a periscope telephoto lens. It is expected that the iPhone 15 Ultra, which will debut in the second half of this year, will exclusively have a periscope telephoto lens, which will not be seen in the Pro version. this specification.