This looks like a new online multiplayer interactive game MUD, with cute little dolls living in virtual towns, butitIn fact, it is a recent research project conducted by researchers at Stanford University and Google.

According to Tech Crunch, the research team wanted to see if generative AI could be applied to produce “Generative Agents,” or towns and cities.Theseminifigures.andThese little puppets are used to simulate human behavior,They get up and brush their teeth, have breakfast, and then go to work…artists paint, writers write, and they wake up the next day remembering and thinking about what happened in the past and having all kinds of social conversations. But instead of walking up, down, left, and right, or approaching or interacting with the counter, they are actually a visual representation of multiple instances of ChatGPT.

Behind the “generative intelligence” is a new intelligent agent architecture capable of storing, synthesizing and applying relevant memories, using large language models to generate believable behavior.

There are 25 generative agents in the town, or 25 instances of ChatGPT, each of which prompts messages in a similar format, making it take on the role of a person in a fictional town. For example, the setting of the role of John Lin is:

John Lin is a helpful pharmacy owner who is always looking for ways to make medicines more accessible to customers. John Lin lives with his wife, Mei Lin, a college professor, and his son, Eddy Lin, who is studying music theory; John Lin loves his family very much; John Lin has known Sam Moore and Jennifer Moore, the elderly couple next door for many years; John Lin thinks Sam Moore is a kind man…

With this information, the Generative Intelligences are then asked to make their next move based on time and situation. For example, they might tell John It’s 8am and he just woke up. what does he do? Well, he brushes his teeth, kisses his wife (hopefully in that order), gets dressed, and goes to the kitchen.

At the same time, a completely separate instance of ChatGPT representing John’s son Eddy also received a message alert of its own. He also gets up, brushes his teeth, and goes to the kitchen.

In the researchers’ assessment, these generative intelligences produced believable individual and emergent social behaviors: for example, starting with just a user-specified idea that an agent wanted to throw a Valentine’s will be sent automatically within daysthe partyinvite, meet new people, invite each other to parties, and coordinate showing up at parties together at the right time. And through such a sandbox environment similar to “The Sims”, researchers can also learn more about human behavior.

